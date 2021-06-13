Hartline Investment Corp Has $12.71 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,045 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 1.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Marriott International by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 160,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

Marriott International stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.26 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749 in the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

