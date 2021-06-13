Hartline Investment Corp Has $5.10 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $541.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $501.80. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $395.41 and a 52 week high of $541.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $555.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

