Hartline Investment Corp Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises about 1.3% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after acquiring an additional 424,333 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HASI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,177. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.