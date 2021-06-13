Hartline Investment Corp Has $8.94 Million Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,381 shares during the quarter. Renewable Energy Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Renewable Energy Group worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,626 over the last 90 days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGI opened at $66.81 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

