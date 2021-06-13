Hartline Investment Corp Lowers Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,340 shares during the period. Sunnova Energy International makes up approximately 1.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 0.16% of Sunnova Energy International worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

