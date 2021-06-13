Hartline Investment Corp Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,474,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $182.20 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.40 and a 1 year high of $182.85. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.