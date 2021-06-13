Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $255.79 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

