Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.09% of Domo worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.15. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

