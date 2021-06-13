Hartline Investment Corp Sells 2,671 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

NYSE MMC opened at $138.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $139.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

