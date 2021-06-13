Hartline Investment Corp Sells 40,982 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,982 shares during the period. Sunrun makes up 1.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Sunrun worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Sunrun by 305.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,337 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $578,608.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,966,013.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,026 shares of company stock valued at $17,565,605. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

