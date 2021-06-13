Hartline Investment Corp Sells 6,965 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Trex makes up approximately 0.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Trex worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREX opened at $100.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.26. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. Trex’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

