Hartline Investment Corp Trims Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies comprises 1.2% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.05% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.95.

SEDG opened at $243.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 98.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.44. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.19 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.