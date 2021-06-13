Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches Market Cap of $33.60 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $33.60 million and approximately $878,709.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $58.65 or 0.00151267 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012667 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001100 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000559 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 606,843 coins and its circulating supply is 572,890 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

