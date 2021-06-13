HashCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $452,007.69 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. HashCoin has a market cap of $452,007.69 and $34,739.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HashCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00022491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $314.88 or 0.00812111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.97 or 0.08087974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00084096 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

