Hathor Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Hathor has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $85.30 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00167283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00189670 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.09 or 0.01160171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,703.92 or 0.99850289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.