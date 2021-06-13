Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $153.98 million and approximately $686,977.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $10.78 or 0.00027682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,284,252 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

