HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,222,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after buying an additional 17,858 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 112,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB opened at $77.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.