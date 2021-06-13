Head to Head Comparison: Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) versus Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Gold Fields alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gold Fields and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 0 3 2 0 2.40 Corvus Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gold Fields presently has a consensus target price of $12.01, indicating a potential upside of 11.43%. Corvus Gold has a consensus target price of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 78.77%. Given Corvus Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Fields and Corvus Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $3.89 billion 2.46 $723.00 million $1.00 10.78 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -30.30

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Fields, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.1% of Gold Fields shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Fields and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A Corvus Gold N/A -157.05% -144.18%

Volatility and Risk

Gold Fields has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Fields beats Corvus Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.