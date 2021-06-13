Head-To-Head Comparison: Immatics (IMTX) & Its Competitors

Immatics (NASDAQ: IMTX) is one of 199 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Immatics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Immatics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immatics N/A N/A -63.67% Immatics Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

This table compares Immatics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immatics $35.70 million -$229.06 million -6.74 Immatics Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 24.19

Immatics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Immatics. Immatics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Immatics has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics’ competitors have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Immatics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immatics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Immatics Competitors 1115 4439 9786 185 2.58

Immatics currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.29%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.49%. Given Immatics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Immatics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Immatics competitors beat Immatics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies includes IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

