Head to Head Contrast: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) & Apria (NYSE:APR)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Apria (NYSE:APR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Apria shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of AdaptHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AdaptHealth and Apria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $1.06 billion 3.33 -$64.48 million $0.43 63.28 Apria $1.11 billion 0.89 $46.14 million $46.48 0.60

Apria has higher revenue and earnings than AdaptHealth. Apria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdaptHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Apria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth -2.48% 7.41% 2.25% Apria N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AdaptHealth and Apria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 1 1 8 0 2.70 Apria 0 0 6 0 3.00

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus price target of $45.06, indicating a potential upside of 65.58%. Apria has a consensus price target of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.62%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Apria.

Summary

Apria beats AdaptHealth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It serves beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payors. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Apria

Apria, Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products. It also provides a range of home medical equipment and other products, and services for patients with home care needs; and clinical and administrative support services, and related products and supplies to patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

