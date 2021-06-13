Head to Head Contrast: Volt Information Sciences (VOLT) vs. Its Rivals

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS: VOLT) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Volt Information Sciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million -$33.59 million -5.83 Volt Information Sciences Competitors $3.19 billion $25.60 million 20.65

Volt Information Sciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences’ peers have a beta of 1.61, indicating that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences -3.07% -18.20% -2.59% Volt Information Sciences Competitors 5.93% 27.52% 5.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Volt Information Sciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Volt Information Sciences Competitors 206 726 919 26 2.41

Volt Information Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.93%. As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential downside of 3.42%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Volt Information Sciences peers beat Volt Information Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

