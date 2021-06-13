Head-To-Head Review: Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vipshop and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 6.07% 21.64% 11.27% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vipshop and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $15.61 billion 0.96 $905.28 million $1.19 18.64 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.37 $7.02 million N/A N/A

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vipshop and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 1 1 6 0 2.63 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

Vipshop presently has a consensus price target of $29.56, indicating a potential upside of 33.25%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.13%. Given Vipshop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vipshop is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

Vipshop beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It also provides handbags, which comprise purses, satchels, luggage, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sportswear, sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, swimming, and other sporting activities; home furnishings, such as bed and bath products, home decor, kitchen and tabletop items, and small household appliances; and consumer electronic products. Further, it provides designer apparel, footwear, and accessories; food and snacks, beverages, health supplements; home appliances; beauty products, fresh produce, and pet goods; and internet finance services, which comprise consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit. The company offers its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through its internet website and cellular phone application. Additionally, it offers warehousing, logistics, product procurement, research and development, technology development, and consulting services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

