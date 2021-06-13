Head-To-Head Survey: Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) versus Its Peers

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE: PINE) is one of 277 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Alpine Income Property Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alpine Income Property Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alpine Income Property Trust
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|Alpine Income Property Trust Competitors
|3374
|13398
|13082
|309
|2.34
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alpine Income Property Trust
|$19.25 million
|$990,000.00
|15.53
|Alpine Income Property Trust Competitors
|$737.76 million
|$41.35 million
|18.92
Alpine Income Property Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alpine Income Property Trust
|6.73%
|0.14%
|0.08%
|Alpine Income Property Trust Competitors
|10.88%
|-1.43%
|0.88%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
61.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Dividends
Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 71.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.
Summary
Alpine Income Property Trust rivals beat Alpine Income Property Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
