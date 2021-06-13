HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of HealthStream worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.13 million, a PE ratio of 91.35 and a beta of 0.30. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.