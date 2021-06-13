HeartBout (HB) Hits Market Capitalization of $168,100.46

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $168,100.46 and approximately $19.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.79 or 0.00791226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00083987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.70 or 0.07962691 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

