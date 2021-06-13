Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 102,438 Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Myers Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Myers Industries by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Myers Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.