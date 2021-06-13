Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Commonwealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $864,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

