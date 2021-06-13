Heartland Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after buying an additional 328,284 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 301.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $113.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $116.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.41.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

