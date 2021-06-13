Heartland Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.89% of Potbelly as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Potbelly by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $52,438.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,074 shares of company stock valued at $867,199 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBPB opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly Co. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Potbelly Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

