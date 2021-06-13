Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 49,685 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Cass Information Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 125.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.68. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $663.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

