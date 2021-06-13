Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.81% of Immersion worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Immersion by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,266 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immersion by 1,197.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 505,956 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 98.2% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 260,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.81 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.