Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 10,048 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,958,000 after buying an additional 147,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,799,000 after purchasing an additional 666,479 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 293,811 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 390,126 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $137.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

