Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 16,572 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,572 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,923,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,699,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 43,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $6,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

