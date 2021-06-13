Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 435,400 Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,400 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.73% of Americas Silver worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 10.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 113.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 28,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93. Americas Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on USAS. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins cut shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

