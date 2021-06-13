Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes $2.27 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of EnerSys as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.51.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

