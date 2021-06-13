Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post sales of $171.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.00 million and the lowest is $169.60 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $160.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $674.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $669.10 million to $680.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $691.93 million, with estimates ranging from $669.53 million to $705.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

