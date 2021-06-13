HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Tops $1.27 on Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $441.68 million and $42,251.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 49.2% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00003258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007605 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00034743 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001014 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00059069 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00044513 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

