Hegic (HEGIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.36 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. Hegic has a market capitalization of $54.36 million and approximately $987,155.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hegic has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.90 or 0.00786396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00085363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.03 or 0.08106706 BTC.

HEGIC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

