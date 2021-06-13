Helium (HNT) Price Hits $13.11

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Helium has a market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $5.56 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.11 or 0.00033750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00038176 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.00222117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,193.76 or 0.03074133 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,291,626 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.