Helix (HLIX) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Helix has traded up 3% against the dollar. Helix has a market capitalization of $134,611.89 and $71.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00026644 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001512 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,467,011 coins and its circulating supply is 33,341,182 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

