Hellenic Coin (HNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $326.31 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $4.67 or 0.00011989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $326.31 million and $238,628.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.29 or 0.00434842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000553 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin's total supply is 69,910,698 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

