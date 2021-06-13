Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,040 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HP. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

NYSE HP opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.24. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

