Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154,475 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.05% of Herc worth $211,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herc by 987.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Herc by 1,702.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $106.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.00. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $117.26.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.