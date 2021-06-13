Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.39 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $20.65 million and approximately $695,858.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for about $4.39 or 0.00011240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.62 or 0.00802345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.41 or 0.08036767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00083828 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

