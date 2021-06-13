HEROcoin Hits Market Cap of $4.52 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $4.52 million and $17,808.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.72 or 0.00789856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.32 or 0.08076512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00084270 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.