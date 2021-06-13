Hifi Finance Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Hifi Finance has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hifi Finance has a total market cap of $85.56 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hifi Finance

MFT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

