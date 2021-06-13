Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBIA remained flat at $$67.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02. Hills Bancorporation has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $70.00.

Hills Bancorporation Company Profile

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans comprising mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans.

