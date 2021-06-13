Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $128.61 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.