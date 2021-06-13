Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,376,000 after buying an additional 142,230 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,385,000 after purchasing an additional 279,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.61. 1,589,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,490. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.96. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

