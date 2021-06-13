Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) Short Interest Down 46.2% in May

Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Hire Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HIRRF stock remained flat at $$0.34 on Friday. Hire Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

Hire Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers temporary and permanent placement services. It also acquires information technology, staffing, and HR consulting firms. In addition, the company cross-selling opportunities, access to proprietary operational tools, and centralized back-office system.

